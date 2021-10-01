Minister’s remarks on free travel facility trigger strike by STC crew

They condemn the Minister for painting the entire crew in black

THANJAVUR

Bus crew attached to the State Transport Corporation, Kumbakonam division, Thanjavur Jabamalaipuram depot, resorted to a flash strike on Friday morning protesting the alleged derogatory remarks made recently by a senior member of the Tamil Nadu Cabinet against the Corporation employees.

Inquiries reveal that some of the bus crew members who arrived at the Jabamalaipuram depot on Friday early morning to take out vehicles for routine town and mofussil services resorted to a flash strike, saying they were hurt by the words uttered by a senior Minister in connection with the implementation of ‘free travel’ facility offered to womenfolk in the STC services.

The Minister, they claimed, responding to a query from the media on the implementation of ‘free travel’ facility, had said that the bus crew should be beaten up with ‘muram’ (rice cleaning equipment used in households) if they failed to treat the women passengers properly.

Condemning the Minister for painting the entire bus crew of the STCs in black for the errant behaviour of some conductors or drivers of the public transport facility, the demonstrators exhorted the Corporation and the State government to first address their demand to consider the ‘free travel tickets’ issued to the women also for calculating the daily bata of the crew.

As the flash strike by conductors and drivers owning their allegiance to different Transport Corporation Employees Unions, went on for more than two hours from 5 a.m., senior officials from the Corporation rushed in and pacified the demonstrators by pointing out that “such issues” could be sorted out only through a proper channel. The officials also warned them that disruption of service for any reason without issuing prior notice would put the striking employees in a disadvantageous position. Subsequently, the buses started rolling out of the depot by around 7.15 a.m, sources said.