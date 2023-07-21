July 21, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The School Education Department has launched ‘Vasippu Iyakkam,’ a movement to nurture reading habits among students and encourage them to utilise books in their school libraries.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply K. N. Nehru and Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi inaugurated the movement at Panchayat Union Middle School at Ponnusangampatti in Thuraiyur block in Tiruchi on Friday.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Nehru expressed confidence that the ‘Vasippu Iyakkam’ would create a positive impact on the students. He also listed various schemes implemented by the State government for the welfare of the students.

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government would take steps to establish a College at Thuraiyur, Mr. Nehru said and added that funds have been sanctioned and works are underway to construct 2,000 additional classrooms in government schools.

Mr. Mahesh Poyyamozhi said the objective of this initiative was to nurture reading habits among students at the school level. This pioneering initiative started in 11 districts, in which 253 books would be converted into audio-visual format for the benefit of the students.

Volunteers of ‘Illam thedi kalvi’ would facilitate the students in reading books in various formats. Soon this initiative would be extended to other districts as well, he added.

Kakarla Usha, Principal Secretary of the School Education Department, M. Aarthi, Project Director of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, Senior Officials from the School Education Department, Tiruchi Collector M. Pradeep Kumar and MLAs were present.

Earlier, Mr. Mahesh Poyyamozhi distributed bicycles to the students at St. Joseph’s Girls Higher Secondary School at Ponmalai. He said the State Government sanctioned funds to distribute 20, 399 bicycles for the students during the financial year 2023-24 in the district and stressed the need for physical fitness to excel in education.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.