Ministers console families of four girls who drowned in Cauvery river

February 17, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Environment Minister Siva V. Meyyanathan on Friday met the families of the four girls who drowned in the Cauvery river in Karur district recently and gave away assistance amounting to ₹ 1 lakh each to the four families from his personal fund. The four girls were students of the Pilipatti panchayat union middle school in Ilupur taluk in the district.

An official release said the Minister went to each house of the deceased girls and offered floral tributes to their portrait and consoled the family members. The District Revenue Officer M. Selvi, government officials and local body representatives accompanied the Minister.

On Thursday Law Minister S. Regupathy met the families of the four girls and consoled them. He handed over a cheque for ₹ 2 lakh each to the four families given by the State government under the Chief Minister’s General Relief Fund. Collector Kavitha Ramu, Karur Lok Sabha MP S. Jothimani and government officials were present.