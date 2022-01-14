Minister visits water aerator project site at Kambarasanpettai

TIRUCHI

14 January 2022 07:34 IST

It is being established to reduce excess iron content in potable water

Muniicipal Administration Minsiter K. N. Nehru on Thursday instructed officials to expedite the works on erection of an aerator near Ayyalamman Padithurai near Kambarasampettai.

The aerator is being established at a cost of ₹5 crore in a bid to reduce iron content in the water that is pumped from the Kollidam riverbed. Mr.Nehru inspected the progress of the work along with senior officials on Thursday.

The Corporation supplies 135 million litres a day (MLD) from the Cauvery and Kollidam rivers, through 136 overhead water tanks (OHTs). There have been complaints that the water pumped from Collector Well 3 of the Kollidam Drinking Water Scheme, supplied though 11 OHTs in K.Abhishekapuram zone, was discoloured.

Responding to complaints from the public about the reddish colour of the water, engineers and experts from the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board had conducted a detailed study on its quality, and suggested the construction of a multi-level aerator on the banks of the Cauvery to treat the water and reduce ferrous content.

The multiple-tray aerator will bring the riverbed water into contact with air through a fountain-like structure during which atmospheric oxygen will oxidise the high iron content.

Senior Corporation officials said that the project, which was launched in September 2021, was scheduled to be completed within 12 months.

Mr. Nehru was accompanied by Corporation Commissioner P.M.N. Mujibur Rahuman, Executive Engineer (East) P. Sivapatham, and former Deputy Mayor M. Anbazhagan.