Minister visits relief camps, interacts with flood-hit people in Mayiladuthurai district

Published - August 04, 2024 06:15 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister Siva V. Meyyanathan inspected a special camp in Alakkudi village on Sunday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

For the second consecutive day, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Siva V. Meyyanathan continued his inspection of flood-affected areas, visiting the villages of Alakkudi, Muthalaimedu, and Kattur. During his visit, he toured relief camps, engaging with the affected residents to address their concerns and ensure the provision of necessary assistance.

Mr. Meyyanathan announced plans for the construction of a cyclone shelter in the Muthalaimedu and Nathalpadugai areas with work set to commence shortly. A new road connecting Muthalaimedu and Nathalpadugai will be built under the Prime Minister’s Road Development Scheme, with construction expected to start in the coming days, he said.

District Collector A.B. Mahabharathi along with other officials was present.

