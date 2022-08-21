Minister urges contractors to expedite works in city

K.N. Nehru warns them against any delay in executing the projects

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru on Sunday warned that action would be taken against the contractors if they failed to implement the of underground drainage schemes, and replace old drinking water main lines in the city within the stipulated period.

Speaking to reporters after visiting Anthanallur, along with Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, to inspect the implementation of ‘Namma Ooru Superu’ scheme, the Minister said there had been complaints of delay in executing the projects in the city. To take stock of the situation, he held a review meeting with the officials of the Tiruchy Corporation and the contractors on Friday.

He reviewed the area-specific progress of the schemes. Of the 575 roads, about 200 had already been relaid. The remaining work would be completed before the monsoon season, officials said.

Stating that the execution of UGD works and drinking water pipe works had been taken up simultaneously and acknowledging that the parallel works had been posing troubles to the residents, Mr. Nehru said that the contractors had been instructed to expedite work by appointing coordinators. It would avoid confusion and delay. Considering the hardship faced by the people, he had asked Collector and Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan to review the works ward-wise.

Since multiple works were being taken up, the officials said they expected the residents to bear with some hardships.

Corporation Mayor M. Anbazhagan and Commissioner R. Vaithinathan took part in the meeting.