Minister unveils plans for government dental, Siddha colleges in Tiruchi

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru on Sunday said a request has been made to the Chief Minister to start a government dental college hospital and a government siddha medical college in Tiruchi.

Inaugurating the facilities at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical Hospital (MGMGH), Mr. Nehru said promised to consider the request to upgrade the infrastructure to provide advanced treatments in the oncology department of the hospital. At present, patients are referred to Thanjavur Government Medical College for radiotherapy and chemotherapy as MGMGH lacked equipment.

Mr. Nehru inaugurated Bactec, an automated blood culture system that detects the presence of bacteria, viruses, or fungus in a blood sample and Vitek 2 antibiogram, a microbial identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing system worth ₹1.30 crore.

According to health officials, blood culture reports to detect infections took up to 7 days, but the advanced equipment can provide results within 24 hours. Similarly, a suitable antibiotic can be identified and administered to the patients with the help of Vitek 2 Antibiogram, which delivers reports within four hours.

The Minister also inaugurated a lift for patients and distributed about 500 plates to inpatients and provided toothbrushes and paste to patients who were under treatment for injuries in the jaw and face.

Mr. Nehru inspected the progress of the construction work of the new multi-speciality building. The seven-story building, which is being built at an outlay of ₹110 crore, would have around 600 beds.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Mayor M. Anbazhagan, Corporation Commissioner V. Saravanan, and MGMGH Dean S. Kumaravel were present.

