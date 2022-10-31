Minister Subhas Sarkar reviews Centrally-sponsored schemes in Tiruchi

The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI
October 31, 2022 19:31 IST

Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar reviewed various Centrally-sponsored schemes taken up in Tiruchi district and interacted with the beneficiaries here on Monday.

Projects sanctioned under 29 Centrally-sponsored schemes were reviewed. These included the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, which aims to provide LPG connections to families living in poverty, the Poshan Abhiyaan, which focuses on reducing malnutrition in children and pregnant women, and the Samagra Shiksha, which aims to support universal access to education.

During the meeting, the National Rural Drinking Water Mission, Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana, Individual Household Latrine- Swachh Bharat Mission, and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme were also reviewed.

The Minister also evaluated projects carried out by several departments, such as telecommunications, railways, highways, district industries centre, etc.

Mr. Sarkar instructed the officers to increase their field visits which will help them in better assessment and implementation of the scheme as well as creating awareness among the beneficiaries.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan, and other senior officials took part in the meeting.

