Minister sets 90-day deadline to complete integrated bus terminus works

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru on Thursday directed the officials to expedite the construction work on building an integrated bus terminus (IBT) at Panjapur on the Tiruchi-Madurai Highway.

He was inspecting the progress of the construction work at the project site. He held an on-the-spot discussion with Mayor M. Anbazhagan, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Corporation Commissioner V. Saravanan and senior officials of the Corporation.

Representatives of the contractors were also present when the Minister reviewed the progress of construction.

He made the visit amid reports of possible delay in construction in the wake of the Corporation revising the estimate, seeking ₹100 crore from the State government on account of cost escalation. The proposal is awaiting administrative sanction.

Sources said that Mr. Nehru told the officials to expedite the remaining works. The process of revised estimate should not hamper the progress of works as he would take necessary steps to clear the revised estimate. Taking into accounts of north-east monsoon and upcoming festival holidays, the Minister directed the officials to monitor the progress of works on a daily basis so as to open the IBT as early as possible.

A senior official told The Hindu that the Minister had set a target of opening the IBT within 90 days. About 90% of the construction works had already been completed. Electrical, carpentering and plumbing works have been undertaken. There would not be a major issue in commissioning the IBT in November.