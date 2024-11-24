Minister Senthilbalaji flags off marathon to create awareness on CII Karur Vision 2030

A large number of people from different walks of life including sportspersons, sports enthusiasts and entrepreneurs, textile exporters and others participated in the marathon run here on Sunday.

It was organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry, Karur, and Young Indians to create awareness on CII Karur Vision 2030, which is aimed at accelerating the contribution of Karur to the economy by involving various stakeholders. V. Senthilbalaji, Minister for Electricity, flagged off the marathon and walkathon competition at Thiruvalluvar ground. Competitions were held separately for men, women, and children. Traffic was diverted along the routes of the competition.

Mr. Senthilbalaji said that the city had immense potential to increase the exports and meeting out the needs of domestic requirements. The Vision 2030 would bring to together all stakeholders to achieve the goal. The State government would extend all possible help to accelerate the growth.

