Minister sees scope for starting ‘Pink Bunk’ in Karaikal

January 06, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Transport Ministry of Puducherry is exploring scope for starting a ‘Pink Bunk’ in Karaikal enclave, days one such was launched in Puducherry region, to exclusively serve women customers.

The ‘Pink Bunk’ was started earlier this week by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited at one of its outlets.

Puducherry Transport Minister Chandra Priyanka who interacted with the women customers at the bunk lauded the initiative in light of the continuous rise in number of office-going women.

“We have approached a couple of agencies in Karaikal for replicating the initiative in the enclave,” said Ms. Chandra Priyanka, who represents Nedunkadu constituency in Karaikal.

The women customers at the Pink Bunk the Minister had interacted with had expressed relief over the initiative, citing the advantage of time-saving.

The concept, experimented in Karnataka and a few States in the past by oil companies, has been serving the intended purpose.

A company had started ‘Pink Corner’ in an existing fuel station to serve women customers at Mangalore a few years back.

“It is a unique strategy to broad-base customers. It saves the women of the hassles of moving in queue along with men during busy hours,” said Govindarajan, who runs an outlet in Sirkazhi with an all-women workforce.

In most cases, women professionals straddle the tasks of managing households as well. Women would readily appreciate the concept of ‘pink pump’ or ‘pink bunk’ since the time-saving is of much higher significance to them, he said.

In fact, it would make better business sense to earmark one or two nozzles in a fuel station for women during busy hours. At other times, when the customer flow is thin, there is not going to be any time-delay be it men or women, Mr. Govindarajan explained.