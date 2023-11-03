ADVERTISEMENT

Minister reviews progress of work on project to revive Gundur Periyakulam Lake

November 03, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - TIRUCHI

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi plants a sapling at the site which will be cleaned up to grow mini forest on the manmade islands in the sprawling lake

The Hindu Bureau

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi planting a sapling at the Gundur Periyakulam lake on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi inspected the progress of the project to revive Gundur Periyakulam lake and planted a sapling on the site as part of an initiative to grow a mini forest in the cleared area’s manmade islands on Friday.

According to an official statement, Tiruchi District Collector M. Pradeep Kumar and other senior officials of the district administration were present.

The embankments of the lake have been built with the soil removed from the desilted areas. Approximately 80 varieties of native vegetation will be planted in the mini forest.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mega Foundations, a Thanjavur-based non-governmental organisation, is executing the clean-up operation.

The lake, considered one of the largest waterbodies in Tiruchi, is spread over 377 acres, and can irrigate 627 acres of agricultural land in Gundur, Kumbakudi, and other villages in the vicinity.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US