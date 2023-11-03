Minister reviews progress of work on project to revive Gundur Periyakulam Lake

November 03, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - TIRUCHI

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi inspected the progress of the project to revive Gundur Periyakulam lake and planted a sapling on the site as part of an initiative to grow a mini forest in the cleared area’s manmade islands on Friday.

According to an official statement, Tiruchi District Collector M. Pradeep Kumar and other senior officials of the district administration were present.

The embankments of the lake have been built with the soil removed from the desilted areas. Approximately 80 varieties of native vegetation will be planted in the mini forest.

Mega Foundations, a Thanjavur-based non-governmental organisation, is executing the clean-up operation.

The lake, considered one of the largest waterbodies in Tiruchi, is spread over 377 acres, and can irrigate 627 acres of agricultural land in Gundur, Kumbakudi, and other villages in the vicinity.