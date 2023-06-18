Minister reviews ongoing development projects in Mayiladuthurai 

June 18, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

Minister for Environment and Climate Change Siva.V. Meyyanathan reviewed the progress of the ongoing infrastructure development projects in Mayiladuthurai district on Saturday.

The Minister took stock of the construction of the new integrated collectorate complex on 21.27 acres of land at Palappannai near Mannampandal abutting Mayiladuthurai - Tharangambadi road. The Public Works Department started construction work in April 2022 at an estimated cost of ₹ 114.48 crore.

The seven-floor collectorate complex with modern facilities could accommodate offices of more than 30 government departments and is likely to be finished by October this year.

He also reviewed the progress of ongoing works at the Government Periyar General Hospital at Mayiladuthurai. In order to upgrade the Government Hospital into a District Headquarters Hospital, the State government sanctioned ₹ 45.5 crore and works are underway to construct additional buildings within the premises.

Later, the Minister distributed prizes to the winners of the Chief Minister’s Trophy Games 2022-23 at the district and zonal levels. Nearly 2,100 sports personnel received cash prizes worth ₹41.8 lakh, certificates of appreciation, tree saplings, and cloth bags from the Minister. Mr. Meyyanathan also promised the sports persons that the State government would extend all support to fulfil their dream.

District Collector AP. Mahabharathi, Mayiladuthurai MP S. Ramalingam, MLAs Nivedha.M. Murugan, S. Panneerselvam, and other senior government officials accompanied the Minister during the inspection.