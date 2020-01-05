Minister reviews ghat road work at Viralimalai

Health Minister C. Vijaya Baskar on Sunday inspected the work of laying a ghat road to the Arulmigu Subramanya Swami Temple situated atop a hillock at Viralimalai in the district.

Accompanied by Pudukottai Collector P. Uma Maheswari, Minister Vijaya Baskar inquired about the progress made so far in laying the ghat road with the officials of the State Highways Department that is executing the project.

The ghat road is being laid at a cost of ₹3.80 crore under the Tourism Road Development Fund scheme 2018-19. A senior Highways Department official said the ghat road would be laid to a length of 360 metres with street light facilities.

The work of constructing a concrete retaining wall on the valley side was apace as part of the project, said the official. The road would be two-lane with paved shoulder to a width of one metre on either side.

A parking lot measuring 325 square metres would be established atop the hillock for vehicles near the Idumbar temple. A couple of elevators would be established to take the aged persons from the parking area to the temple.