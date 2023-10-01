Minister reviews construction of hostel

October 01, 2023 01:18 am | Updated 01:18 am IST - PERAMBALUR

Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare N. Kayalvizhi on Saturday inspected the progress on construction of a women’s hostel for Adi Dravidar students on the campus of Government Arts and Science College at Veppanthattai.

The hostel is being constructed at an outlay of Rs.1.5 crore by the Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing Development Corporation (TADHCO).

While reviewing the progress of the work, Ms. Kayalvizhi asked the officials to ensure quality of construction. She said it could accommodate 50 students.

Collector K. Karpagam, Member of Legislative Assembly, Perambalur M. Prabakaran and senior officials accompanied by the Minister.

