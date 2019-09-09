Minister promises to revisit property tax revision

The State government will review the recent revision of property tax in local bodies, including Corporations and Municipalities, in order to consider grievances on upward tax revision expressed by residents in some cities and towns, S.P. Velumani, Minister for Local Administration, said here on Monday.

Speaking to reporters after reviewing implementation of rainwater harvesting systems in seven districts, including Tiruchi, Thanjavur and Karur, he said the property tax structure was revised in local bodies after a decade. There were complaints about anomalies on property tax revision, with some stating that the upward revision was abnormal, affecting people in some areas. The issue would be taken to the notice of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami so as to bring out a new proper tax structure that would not affect the people.

Mr. Velumani said instructions had been given to local bodies to keep the revised tax structure in abeyance until changes were effected. They should avoid forceful collection of property tax.

The State government had decided to establish a fisheries harbour at Nambiyar Nagar in Nagapattinam district at an estimate of ₹34.30 crore. It was a long-pending demand of the fishermen. A Government Order had been issued to the effect. Of ₹34.30 crore, the public contribution would be ₹11.43 crore. The State government would spend ₹₹28.80 crore. It would benefit 5,000 fishermen families of seven taluks in Nagapattinam district.

The Minister said it had been made mandatory for new constructions to provide rain water harvesting system. The State government had decided to bring all houses, government buildings and structures of local bodies under rain water harvesting coverage within three months. In order to monitor the progress, ward-level committees had been formed. The heads of local bodies would review the progress frequently to make households to adhere to the rule.

To a question on the long-pending demand of the people of Tiruchi for an integrated bus stand, Mr. Velumani said he would take up the issue with the Chief Minister soon after his arrival from foreign tour.

State Ministers R. Duraikannu (Agriculture), R. Kamaraj (Civil Supplies), C. Vijayabaskar (Health), N. Natarajan (Tourism), S. Valarmathi (Backward Classes and Minority Welfare) and M.R. Vijayabaskar (Transport), Principal Sectary Harmander Singh (Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department), Tiruchi Collector S. Sivarasu and Commissioners and senior officials of various local bodies in Tiruchi region took part in the review meeting.

Earlier, Mr. Velumani and other Ministers inspected the progress of kudimaramathu works at Sethurapatti near here.