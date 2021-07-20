Minister promises dyeing park, airport

KARUR

20 July 2021 21:48 IST

Minister for Electricity V. Senthil Balaji on Tuesday said that steps would be taken to establish an integrated dyeing park in Karur.

Speaking at a meeting of textile manufacturers and exporters at Textile Park here in the presence of Minister for Handlooms and Textile R. Gandhi, Mr. Balaji said textile owners had to depend on dyeing units in the neighbouring districts for the dyeing process. If the infrastructure was available in Karur, it would bring down the overhead cost of textile manufacturing to an extent. Hence, he would take up the demand of the textile manufactures on the need to set up an integrated dyeing park.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Senthil Balaji said Karur had emerged as one of the highest foreign exchange earners to the country. Many traders, merchants and manufacturers had been visiting various countries for business trips. The DMK had promised establishment of an airport in Karur. Needed steps would be taken towards the end.

Mr. Gandhi said ₹450 crore worth of textile was being exported to various countries from the Textile Park. It had given employment opportunities to 4,500 people. The DMK government would take all possible steps to boost textile and handlooms manufacturing.

Beela Rajesh, Commissioner, Textile and Handlooms, T. Prabhu Shankar, Collector and senior officials took part in the meet.