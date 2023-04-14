ADVERTISEMENT

Minister of State for Defence visits Ordnance Factory

April 14, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister of State for Defence and Tourism Ajay Bhatt visited the Ordnance Factory, Tiruchi (OFT), a unit of Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited (AWEIL), during his visit to the city on Thursday.

Rajesh Choudhary, Chairman and Managing Director, AWEIL, and Shrish Kumar, Executive Director, OFT, briefed the Minister about the product and business profiles, order book position and research and development efforts of AWEIL/OFT.

Mr. Bhatt witnessed the production of various types of weapons and the firing of the Trichy Assault Rifle (TAR), developed by OFT. The Minister planted a sapling on the OFT campus, according to a press release from OFT.

