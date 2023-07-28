July 28, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - ARIYALUR

Minister for Transport S.S. Sivasankar on Friday met M. Rahulkanth, who topped the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University’s (TANUVAS) undergraduate admission list, at his house at Poyyur near Keezha Palur.

On receiving inputs that Rahulkanth, the son of a bicycle mechanic, had achieved the feat by beating poverty and urinary tract ailment, Mr. Sivasankar went to Poyyur to congratulate Rahulkanth in person. Accompanied by Collector J. Anne Mary Swarna, the Minister presented a shawl to him. He also congratulated Murugesan, the father of Rahulkanth, for supporting his son’s studies since his early days in spite of the family’s poor economic condition.

Mr. Sivasankar said that Rahulkanth had brought laurels to their parents as well as Ariyalur. His hard work and commitment had rewarded him suitably. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had committed to take care of the expenses for Rahulkanth to pursue higher education.

