April 13, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Young men and women of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) should cherish their training and use the skills they learn to shine in their chosen professions later on, said Ajay Bhatt, Minister of State Defence and Tourism while addressing a gathering at National College on Thursday.

Addressing NCC cadets of National College, the Minister said, “You could be anything you want, but the discipline that you learn in NCC will always be evident in every aspect of your life. It is a privilege to serve as an NCC cadet. You will stand out in any crowd, when in uniform, like the sun shining brightly among stars.”

The Minister had earlier visited the fourth ‘Rozgar Mela’ held at the Rail Mahal in the city, to issue appointment orders to recruits of central government services.

At the college programme, Mr. Bhatt urged cadets, especially women, to use their training to actively pursue their dreams. “I am happy to see that Tiruchi has the required number of women NCC cadets, and proud to note that women fighter pilots are also serving on INS Vikrant. NCC has helped immensely to empower women by supporting them in their career choices,” he said.

Acknowledging the importance of Tamil as an ancient language, Mr. Bhatt, who spoke in Hindi throughout, told the cadets that he was trying to learn it and hoped to address them in Tamil next time.

Colonel Sunil Bhatt, Group Commander, Rockfort NCC Group, presented a memento to the Minister. The programme was presided over by principal K. Kumar, senior members of the management and Associate NCC Officers (ANO).