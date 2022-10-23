Minister lays foundation stone for new school block in Tiruchi

The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI
October 23, 2022 13:32 IST

Minister for Municipal Administration K. N Nehru laid foundation stone for a new block in Government Higher Secondary School at Edamalaipattipudur here on Saturday.

Due to the increasing number of school students enrolled each year and the limited number of classrooms to accommodate them, a new school block will be established at a cost of ₹6.5 crore at Rajiv Gandhi Nagar.

The elementary school and higher secondary school in Edamalaipattipudur coexist on the same campus at Kaliammam Kovil Street. There are 842 students in Classes I to V at the elementary school, and 722 students in Classes VI to X at the higher secondary school.

The new school will have state-of-the- art features, including modern labs, a playground, a library, and smart classrooms along with all the basic amenities.

During the event, Minister K.N. Nehru distributed raincoats, costing ₹20 lakh, to 3,000 sanitary workers and 200 employees, and six battery-operated vehicles costing ₹4.20 lakh for waste collection from the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund.

Scholarships to the tune of ₹5.22 lakh were given to 30 school-going children of the sanitary workers. As many as six students from Class 1 to Class VI were given ₹15,000 each, while 24 students from Class VII to Class XII were given ₹18,000 each.

Appointment orders for five persons on compassionate grounds and promotion orders for eight Corporation employees were given.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Mayor M. Anbazhagan, Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan and other officials took part.

