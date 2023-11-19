Minister lays foundation for new maternity block at the government hospital in Manapparai

November 19, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian on Sunday said the new maternity block building at the Government Hospital in Manapparai would be constructed within a year.

Laying the foundation stone for the new maternity block, he said ₹10 crore had been allocated for the work. It would have all facilities, including a neonatal intensive care unit and a laboratory. It would serve the patients of Manapparai and nearby areas. The building would be completed within 12 months. Instructions had been given to the officials to review the progress of the work regularly.

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and Collector M. Pradeep Kumar participated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Mr. Subramanian inaugurated a new building constructed at a cost of ₹30 lakh at the Primary Health Centre at Koppampatti.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.