ADVERTISEMENT

Minister lays foundation for new maternity block at the government hospital in Manapparai

November 19, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The maternity block, being built at a cost of ₹10 crore, will be ready in 12 months and will have several facilities such as a neonatal intensive care unit and a laboratory

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian at the ceremony to lay the foundation stone for a new maternity block at the Government Hospital in Manapparai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian on Sunday said the new maternity block building at the Government Hospital in Manapparai would be constructed within a year.

Laying the foundation stone for the new maternity block, he said ₹10 crore had been allocated for the work. It would have all facilities, including a neonatal intensive care unit and a laboratory. It would serve the patients of Manapparai and nearby areas. The building would be completed within 12 months. Instructions had been given to the officials to review the progress of the work regularly.

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and Collector M. Pradeep Kumar participated.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Mr. Subramanian inaugurated a new building constructed at a cost of ₹30 lakh at the Primary Health Centre at Koppampatti.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US