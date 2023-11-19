HamberMenu
Minister lays foundation for new maternity block at the government hospital in Manapparai

The maternity block, being built at a cost of ₹10 crore, will be ready in 12 months and will have several facilities such as a neonatal intensive care unit and a laboratory

November 19, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian at the ceremony to lay the foundation stone for a new maternity block at the Government Hospital in Manapparai on Sunday.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian at the ceremony to lay the foundation stone for a new maternity block at the Government Hospital in Manapparai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian on Sunday said the new maternity block building at the Government Hospital in Manapparai would be constructed within a year.

Laying the foundation stone for the new maternity block, he said ₹10 crore had been allocated for the work. It would have all facilities, including a neonatal intensive care unit and a laboratory. It would serve the patients of Manapparai and nearby areas. The building would be completed within 12 months. Instructions had been given to the officials to review the progress of the work regularly.

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and Collector M. Pradeep Kumar participated.

Earlier, Mr. Subramanian inaugurated a new building constructed at a cost of ₹30 lakh at the Primary Health Centre at Koppampatti.

