Minister K.N. Nehru lays foundation for Manikandam-Andhanallur Integrated drinking water project

March 15, 2023 04:50 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply K.N. Nehru on Wednesday laid the foundation for the Manikandam - Andhanallur integrated drinking water supply project under Jal Jeevan mission at Sethurapatti in Tiruchi district.

The Centre launched the mission in 2019 with the aim to provide safe and adequate drinking water supply through functional household tap connection to households in rural areas by 2024. As per the scheme, 55 litre per capita per day of drinking water would be supplied through piped connections to households.

On April 7, 2022, Mr. Nehru announced in the assembly that the State government would explore the possibilities of implementing an integrated drinking water supply project with the River Cauvery as the source to cater to the needs of the residents of Manikandam and Andhanallur villages in Tiruchi district.

Accordingly, the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board, the project implementation authority, prepared a detailed project report at ₹124.13 crore and got the administrative clearance for carrying out the project from the Department of Municipal Administration and Water Supply last year.

On Wednesday, Mr. Nehru laid the foundation for the project at Sethurapatti.

An official from the TWAD Board said under the project, piped drinking water would be supplied to nearly 6,694 households in the villages in Manikandam panchayat union. This project also included restoring the existing pumping station at Kadiyakurichy, installing four new pumping stations at Thindukarai, and constructing 20 ground-level and 17 overhead water tanks. The project was likely to come into force by March next year.