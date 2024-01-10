ADVERTISEMENT

Minister K.N. Nehru inaugurates public toilet complex in Tiruchi Central Bus Stand

January 10, 2024 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply K.N. Nehru on Wednesday inaugurated the newly constructed smart public toilet complex at Central Bus Stand in Tiruchi.

Officials said the toilet complex was constructed at a cost of ₹51 lakh by utilising the funds sanctioned under the Member of Legislative Assembly Local Area Development Scheme. A feeding room for nursing mothers and a sanitary napkin incinerator were among other facilities available at the complex.

The Minister also inaugurated a separate urinal block built at a cost of ₹65 lakh using the Corporate Social Responsibility funds of Veritas Foundation at the bus stand.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US