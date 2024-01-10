GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Minister K.N. Nehru inaugurates public toilet complex in Tiruchi Central Bus Stand

January 10, 2024 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply K.N. Nehru on Wednesday inaugurated the newly constructed smart public toilet complex at Central Bus Stand in Tiruchi.

Officials said the toilet complex was constructed at a cost of ₹51 lakh by utilising the funds sanctioned under the Member of Legislative Assembly Local Area Development Scheme. A feeding room for nursing mothers and a sanitary napkin incinerator were among other facilities available at the complex.

The Minister also inaugurated a separate urinal block built at a cost of ₹65 lakh using the Corporate Social Responsibility funds of Veritas Foundation at the bus stand.

