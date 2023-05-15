HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Minister inspects works in Pudukottai district

May 15, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Rural Development I. Periyasamy on Monday claimed that Tamil Nadu was the only State in the country where works taken up under the Rural Development and Panchayat department were being executed in an excellent manner.

Mr. Periyasamy said rural roads to a distance of 10,000 km in the State were being improved under the Chief Minister’s Rural Road Development scheme at an estimated cost of ₹ 4,000 crore. Steps were also being taken to construct overhead water tanks at different places in the State. 

Mr. Periyasamy inspected developmental works being executed by the Rural Development and Panchayat Department in Viralimalai and Annavasal panchayat unions in the district accompanied by Environment Minister Siva V. Meyyanathan, District Collector Kavitha Ramu and officials.

He reviewed the progress made in the works and instructed the officials to ensure quality while executing the works and complete them speedily, an official release said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.