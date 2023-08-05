Minister inspects sites for museums in Thanjavur

August 05, 2023 12:46 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - TIRUCHI

Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, who is also in-charge of the Archaeology Department, on Friday, inspected the proposed sites for establishing a Grand Chola Museum in Thanjavur and a site museum at Gangaikondacholapuram, where the archaeological excavations are under way, in Ariyalur district.

The State government, in its Budget for 2023-24, had announced a museum will be set up in Thanjavur to highlight the historical importance of the Chola dynasty and to preserve artefacts and relics of that age.

The district administration had identified a site near the Big Temple in the town for the museum and it was found suitable by senior officials.

After inspecting the site, Mr. Thennarasu expressed happiness that such a spacious site was available and was confident that it would meet the expectations of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin who wanted to establish the museum.

The Cholas had a big impact on the history of India. The museum will showcase the glory of the period, including their contributions in the fields of art and architecture. Since the site was close to the Big Temple, the museum would also attract the tourists visiting the temple. “Work on construction of the museum will begin after the nod of the Chief Minister,” Mr.Thennarasu said.

In Ariyalur, Mr. Thennarasu, accompanied by Transport Minister S.S.Sivasankar, inspected a site near Sri Brihadeeswarar Temple at Gangaikondacholapuram, and another near the Guruvalapur Temple for establishing the site museum.

Mr. Thennarasu said an appropriate site would soon be selected for the museum. Mr. Stalin had announced that a world-class museum would be set up at Gangaikondacholapuram to showcase the importance of the ancient Chola capital. Work on establishing the museum would begin after finalising the site.

Later, the Ministers inspected the excavation works being carried out in Maligaimedu and Ulkottai.

Mr. Thennarasu was accompanied by the Principal Secretary, Tourism, Culture and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment K. Manivasan, Collectors J. Anne Mary Swarna (Ariyalur) and Deepak Jacob (Thanjavur) and other officials during the inspections.

