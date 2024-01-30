Minister inspects site of memorial for Mayuram Vedhanayagam Pillai

January 30, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan on Tuesday inspected the construction of a memorial building with multipurpose facilities in honour of Tamil poet-novelist Mayuram Vedhanayagam Pillai in Mayiladuthurai.

Mr. Swaminathan told presspersons that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had asked the Department of Information and Public Relations to build memorials with multipurpose facilities in honour of freedom fighters, language martyrs, and leaders who fought for the uplift of the poor.

He said the construction of a memorial, at a cost of ₹3 crore, for Tamil poet-novelist Mayuram Vedhanayagam Pillai is under way at Cauvery Nagar in Mayiladuthurai. The officials had been directed to coordinate with the Public Works Department to expedite the work.

He said he had suggested some minor changes to the building design to ensure that the memorial was used for the benefit of the larger public.

The Minister also reviewed the maintenance work being taken up at Tamilisai Moovar Manimandapam at Sirkazhi.

Tamil name boards

Mr. Swaminathan said the government was in talks with traders’ associations to ensure that name boards of shops, commercial establishments, and hotels are in Tamil.

Collector A.P. Mahabharathi, MLAs Nivetha M. Murugan, S. Rajakumar, M. Panneerselvam, and senior officials accompanied the Minister.

