Minister inspects site identified for construction of Memorial for Savant Avvaiyar near Vedaranyam

July 29, 2022 19:28 IST

NAGAPATTINAM

HR and CE Minister P. K. Sekar Babu on Friday inspected the site identified for construction of a memorial for Tamil savant Avvaiyar on the premises of Arulmigu Viswanathaswami Temple at Thulasiyapattinam village in Vedaranyam block.

Accompanied by District Collector A. Arun Thamburaj, the Minister went around the temple dating back to 18th century. Mr. Sekar Babu said the government will resume organising the celebration of the temple festival for a two-day duration during the Tamil month of 'Panguni'. The government, which had been conducting the temple festival since 2005, could not conduct it for the last two years due to COVID lockdown, he said.

Earlier in the day, the Minister visited important temples in Mayiladuthurai district and inspected the works under progress.

Accompanied by the Commissioner of HR and CE Department J. Kumaragurubaran, Joint Commissioner Pon Jayaraman and District Collector R. Lalitha, Mr. Sekar Babu visited the Arulmigu Naganathaswamy Thirukovil at Keezhaperumpalllam, Arulmigu Kamatchiammman Thirukovil at Karuvazhakarai, Sattanathaswamy Temple at Sirkazhi and Arulmigu Swetharanyeswarar Thirukovil at Thiruvenkadu. The Minister took stock of the preparation for works to be undertaken at the temple. Estimates amounting to ₹ 12 crore have been readied, he said.

At Arulmigu Kamatchiammman Thirukovil, he assessed the 10 works carried out at a cost of ₹ 60 lakh.

Sixteen works at a cost of ₹2.5 crore are in progress at the Sattanathaswamy Thirukovil. The kumbabishekam will be conducted within six months after completion of the works, he said.