Minister inspects site for seaweed processing park at Manganur in Pudukottai district

January 12, 2024 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Minister for Fisheries Anitha R. Radhakrishnan inspected the site for the Seaweed Processing Park to be established at Manganur village in Gandarvakottai taluk in the district on Thursday.

The park would come up on 78 acres and efforts were being made to start the preliminary work, Mr. Radhakrishnan told reporters after inspecting the site.

The park, once established, would benefit around 10,000 women in the region by providing them employment, he said, adding that seaweed would be brought from coastal areas and processed at the park for value addition.

Replying to a query, the Minister said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had been exerting pressure on the Centre to retrieve the boats of Tamil Nadu fishermen which had been seized in Sri Lanka. The Centre alone could take measures in retrieving the boats by holding discussions with Sri Lanka, he added.