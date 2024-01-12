GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Minister inspects site for seaweed processing park at Manganur in Pudukottai district

January 12, 2024 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Fisheries Anitha R. Radhakrishnan inspected the site for the Seaweed Processing Park to be established at Manganur village in Gandarvakottai taluk in the district on Thursday.

The park would come up on 78 acres and efforts were being made to start the preliminary work, Mr. Radhakrishnan told reporters after inspecting the site.

The park, once established, would benefit around 10,000 women in the region by providing them employment, he said, adding that seaweed would be brought from coastal areas and processed at the park for value addition.

Replying to a query, the Minister said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had been exerting pressure on the Centre to retrieve the boats of Tamil Nadu fishermen which had been seized in Sri Lanka. The Centre alone could take measures in retrieving the boats by holding discussions with Sri Lanka, he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.