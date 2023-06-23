Minister inspects refurbishment of buses

June 23, 2023 12:58 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - TIRUCHI

Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar on Wednesday inspected the progress of refurbishment of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) buses at the Global TVS unit at Viralimalai near Tiruchi.

About 125 old vehicles of the TNSTC are being refurbished at various private units. Thirty-two of these buses are being refurbished at the Global TVS unit.

Accompanied by senior officials of Global TVS and TNSTC, Kumbakonam, Mr.Sivasankar inspected some the buses on which the refurbishment process was in the final stages of completion. He suggested a few improvements for passenger comfort and safety, according to a press release

