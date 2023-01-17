Minister inspects progress of Cauvery bridge renovation

January 17, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Municipal Administration Minister K.N.Nehru on Tuesday inspected the progress of the renovation works on the Cauvery bridge in Tiruchi and instructed officials of the Highways Department to complete the repairs expeditiously.

The renovation work on the bridge is being executed by the department at an estimated cost of ₹6.87 crore, following persistent complaints from road users over the severe jolts experienced by them while negotiating the expansion joints. The works were expected to be completed this month.

R. Krishnaswamy, Superintending Engineer, Highways, Tiruchi, briefed the Minister on the progress made in the works. M.Pradeep Kumar, Collector, Mayor M.Anbazhagan and officials accompanied the Minister. The Minister instructed the officers to complete the works expeditiously without compromising on quality.

According to sources in the Highways Department, all 192 bearings have been replaced and currently work was underway on ensuring uniform level of expansion joints. Explaining the difficulties faced in executing the work, an official of the department said that workers had to contend with narrow and cramped work space while changing the bearings as the flow of water in the river ruled out the possibility of erecting scaffoldings. Besides, tonnes of debris comprising sand and tar had accumulated making it very difficult to lift the deck slabs for replacing the bearings. We had to clear the debris with much difficulty, he said.

“We are taking meticulous care to ensure uniform level of the expansion joints to avert jolts. Damaged slabs in the pedestrian pavement would be replaced and the structure would be painted anew. Once the renovation is done, the bridge will be as good as new, as instructed by the Minister. We hope to complete the works by the end of this month and the bridge should be ready to be opened for traffic by the first week of February,” the officer said.

Built in 1976, the bridge across the river is a vital link between Tiruchi city and the island town of Srirangam. In recent years, gaps kept surfacing on the expansion joints of the bridge, causing severe jolts to motorists. While works on the foundation has been executed, repairs on the structure above and the road surface are being executed now.

The bridge was closed to vehicular traffic, except two-wheelers, from September 10 and light and heavy vehicles were diverted via Chennai-Tiruchi Bypass Road. The bridge was closed to two-wheelers too from November 20 as elastomeric bearings had to be fixed on the deck slabs.