Minister inspects oxygen unit

PUDUKOTTAI

12 May 2021 22:38 IST

Minister for Law S. Regupathy on Wednesday said the State government was acting in full swing to protect the people from COVID-19.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the oxygen storage unit at Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital, he said people could protect themselves from the second wave of COVID-19 by remaining vigilant and cautious.

A total number of 667 COVID-19 patients were undergoing treatment at Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital.

Necessary oxygen stock for COVID-19 patients was available at the hospital till Thursday, he said adding that additional supply of oxygen would definitely be obtained.

Collector P. Uma Maheswari and health and revenue department officials accompanied the Minister, an official release said.