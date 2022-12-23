  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Minister inspects on-going works in Mayiladuthurai district

December 23, 2022 09:02 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

M. P. Saminathan, Minister for Information and Publicity, inspected the site where the statue for reformist Moovalur Ramamirdham Ammaiyar is to come up at the Varadachariyar Park in Mayiladuthurai district on Friday.

Accompanied by Collector R. Lalitha and other senior officials, Mr. Saminathan took stock of the work on establishment of a pedestal for the statue, to be established at a cost of ₹16 lakh. The Minister also visited the site in Sirkazhi where the Manimandapam for Tamilisai Moovar Mani and instructed officials to expedite the work.

Monitoring Officer inspects hostels

Director-cum-Mission Director of Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) Project V. Amuthavalli, who is the Monitoring Officer for Mayiladuthurai, conducted a surprise inspection of hostels for students of Adi Dravida and Backward Class communities in Sirkazhi taluk on Friday.

She visited the two welfare hostels for girls and took stock of the quality and quantity of food, the conditions of the lavatories, and provision of drinking water.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.