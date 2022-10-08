Minister inspects Jal Jeevan Mission works

The Hindu Bureau PERAMBALUR
October 08, 2022 19:27 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhoumik visiting an old age home in Perambalur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhoumik paid a visit to Kavulpalayam in Perambalur district with Collector Sri Venkada Priya on Saturday to study the progress of the Jal Jeevan Mission and provision of drinking water connections in the village.

ADVERTISEMENT

Administrative sanction was accorded for providing domestic water connections to 20,118 households in 25 village panchayats of Perambalur district under the Jal Jeevan Mission during 2020-2021.

In Kavulpalayam, 205 homes already had water connections. The remaining 571 houses were provided connections at a cost of ₹ 46.06 lakh, thereby achieving cent per cent coverage of households in terms of water supply in the village panchayat, said Ms. Bhoumik.

She inaugurated a domestic drinking water connection in Kavulpalayam, besides interacting with the residents there.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In Perambalur, the Minister visited an old aged home run by the Mudhuyugam Arakattalai, and the Puthiya Paathai integrated rehabilitation centre for alcohol addiction at Thuraimangalam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app