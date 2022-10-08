Minister inspects Jal Jeevan Mission works

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhoumik visiting an old age home in Perambalur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhoumik paid a visit to Kavulpalayam in Perambalur district with Collector Sri Venkada Priya on Saturday to study the progress of the Jal Jeevan Mission and provision of drinking water connections in the village.

Administrative sanction was accorded for providing domestic water connections to 20,118 households in 25 village panchayats of Perambalur district under the Jal Jeevan Mission during 2020-2021.

In Kavulpalayam, 205 homes already had water connections. The remaining 571 houses were provided connections at a cost of ₹ 46.06 lakh, thereby achieving cent per cent coverage of households in terms of water supply in the village panchayat, said Ms. Bhoumik.

She inaugurated a domestic drinking water connection in Kavulpalayam, besides interacting with the residents there.

In Perambalur, the Minister visited an old aged home run by the Mudhuyugam Arakattalai, and the Puthiya Paathai integrated rehabilitation centre for alcohol addiction at Thuraimangalam.