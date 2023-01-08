Minister inspects arrangements for distribution of Pongal gift hampers

January 08, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - ARIYALUR

Minister for Transport S.S. Sivasankar on Sunday said that 2.40 lakh family cards would get Pongal gift hampers in Ariyalur district. Inspecting the arrangements made for distribution of Pongal gift hampers to family card holders at Kumuzhiam ration shop near here, he said that each card holder would get ₹1,000 each besides one kg of raw rice and a fully-grown sugarcane. Tokens had been distributed to card holders so as to ensure timely distribution of the hampers. More than 80% of the card holders had been given tokens. They were asked to visit the respective ration shops on the time and date of receiving hampers. Mr. Sivasankar said the Food and Civil Supplies authorities had been asked to ensure transparency in the process. There should be no room for complaints. The distribution would take place in 465 ration shops. Collector P. Ramana Saraswathi accompanied the Minister.