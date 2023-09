September 30, 2023 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - THANJAVUR

The Minister for Industries T.R.B. Rajaa on Thursday inaugurated a private eye care hospital in Thanjavur. The new facility housing state-of-the-art ophthalmic surgical and diagnostic equipment has been created in around 7,000 square feet of premises by the Maxivision group of eye hospitals having its branches in Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It also houses infection control theatres with modular HEPA filters, according to an official release.