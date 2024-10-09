ADVERTISEMENT

Minister inaugurates first Corporation council meeting of Pudukottai

Updated - October 09, 2024 07:39 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru handing over sceptre to Mayor S. Thilagavathy Senthil at the first council meeting of Pudukottai Corporation on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

The first council meeting of Pudukottai Corporation was inaugurated by Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru at the meeting hall here on Wednesday. 

Prior to the maiden council meeting, Mr. Nehru handed over the sceptre to the first woman Mayor of Pudukottai Corporation Thilagavathy Senthil at a function held on the Corporation office premises. Wearing the ceremonial robe, Ms. Thilagavathy Senthil accepted the sceptre from Mr. Nehru in the presence of Law Minister S. Regupathy, Collector M. Aruna and other officials.

Soon after the function, the first council meeting was chaired by the Mayor with Deputy Mayor M. Liaqat Ali, Corporation Commissioner D. Narayanan present.  A total number of 15 subjects pertaining to government schemes and other issues were passed at the first meeting, said Mr. Narayanan.

Eight councillors of the AIADMK did not attend the first council meeting to express their opposition to the hike in property tax and for merging 11 panchayats with Pudukottai Corporation during its upgradation without ascertaining the views of the residents of the panchayats.

