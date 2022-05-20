Minister hands over grass cutting machine to school

It will be used to clear grass and other wild growth on school campus

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Friday inaugurated distribution of grass cutting machines to select schools in Thanjavur district by handing over a machine to Thanjavur Corporation Palace Girls Higher Secondary School.

Talking to reporters, the Minister said that these machines would be given to 40 schools in the district to clear the grass and other wild growth in order to ensure a safe environment for the pupils.

A sum of ₹3.40 lakh would be spent from the District Schools Development Fund for purchasing the machines for use at schools at Nachiyarkovil, Pullabuthangudi, Thirupurambiyam, Thirunageswaram, Papanasam, Patteeswaram, Kumbakonam, Pandhanallur, Aduthurai and Thippirajapuram high school in Kumbakonam Education District and at Vallam, Budalur, Thirupoonthuruthi, Marungulam, Thiruvaiyaru, Palace, Mariamman Kovil, Sengipatti, Illankadu and Panaiveli schools in Thanjavur Education District and at Vandaiyariruppu, Orathanadu (Boys), Melauloor, Melattur, Echankottai, Vettuvankottai, Vadcheri, Anantha Gopalapuram and Papanadu in Orathanadu Education District and at Karambayam, Madukkur (Girls), Pallathur, Peravurani, Perumagalur, Thiruchitrambalam, Idaiyathi, Siramelkudi, Thamarankottai, Kazhugupulikadu and Kurvuvikarambai in Pattukottai Education District.

Responding to a query on installation of closed circuit surveillance cameras in the schools run for girls by the government, the Minister said the project would be implemented after receiving the requisite funds.

Stating that the fee structure for private schools would be restructured, he said that the private schools have already been requested not to collect donations or extra fees from the students.

Claiming that the government schools have attracted more than six lakh students, he said that in the next five years 18,000 classrooms, toilets and other facilities would be created at government schools at a cost of ₹7,000 crore.