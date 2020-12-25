Minister hands over G.O. on fund sanction

NAGAPATTINAM

Textiles Minister O.S. Manian on Friday handed over an order of the Government sanctioning ₹ 5.32 crore for re-constructing the damaged walls of the pond in Nagore Dargah to the administrators of the shrine.

The walls of the pond had collapsed recently during the heavy rain brought in by Cyclone Burevi.

Muslims in the locality had requested Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami for funds to carry out repair works during his recent visit.

The Chief Minister announced that all four walls surrounding the pond in the dargah would be reconstructed with the sanctioned amount.