Minister gives ₹1 lakh each to families of victims washed away in Cauvery

The Hindu Bureau THOOTHUKUDI
October 06, 2022 07:52 IST

The water flow at Kollidam. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Accompanied by District Collector K. Senthil Raj, Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Anita R. Radhakrishnan consoled the families of the six victims who were washed away in Cauvery at Kollidam on last Monday and gave ₹1 lakh to each family from his personal fund.

 When a group of people from Siluvaipatti near here had gone on pilgrimage to Poondi, some of them took bath at Kollidam near on Monday morning. Six of them – Charles, his brothers Prithiviraj and Thaveethu, Hermus, Praveen and Eesak - accidentally moved to a deeper part of the river and they were washed away. Their bodies were retrieved later.

 Following the post-mortem, the bodies arrived at Siluvaipatti on Tuesday and the last rites were performed immediately.

 Mr. Radhakrishnan, who visited the village along with Dr. Senthil Raj on Tuesday evening, consoled the families of six deceased and handed over ₹1 lakh each.

 Ottapidaaram MLA M.C. Shanmugaiah and Thoothukudi tahsildar Selvakumar were present.

