Minister Geetha Jeevan launches app for senior citizens in Tiruchi

September 27, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment P. Geetha Jeevan on Wednesday introduced a mobile application for senior citizens in Tiruchi.

The user-friendly app, which will become effective from October 1 (International Day of Older Persons), will provide information about hospitals, pharmacies and old age homes within a radius of 5 km, emergency medical care and counselling for the benefit of elders. The Senior Citizen’s Mobile Application also sends reminders to take medications.

Speaking at the event, Ms. Jeevan said the functioning of the app would be monitored and improved in the coming days. She also urged the youngsters to take better care of the elderly.

She also unveiled Tamil Nadu State Policy on Senior Citizens - 2023 and honoured three senior citizens who worked in various government departments, including hospitals, schools and telecom, and older persons above the age of 90 from the district.

Earlier, Ms. Jeevan chaired a zonal-level meeting to review the functioning of the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam (KMUT) and various schemes implemented under the Social Welfare department in Tiruchi, Karur, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Pudukottai and Dindigul districts.

Speaking to media persons, she said appropriate steps were being taken to provide the rights grant every month to eligible women across the State. “Arrangements have been made for those whose applications were rejected to make their appeal through the e-Sevai centres in the district. Instructions have been given to officials to resolve them within 30 days,” said Ms. Jeevan.

Asked about the server issue, she said, “After the re-application was announced, the e-service centres saw an increase in the number of applicants, which caused a server issue. The issue has been fixed and the process is being carried out without delay.”

Due to an error in linking the Aadhaar number to the bank account number, the grant had been credited to the wrong bank account for some people. “We are taking steps to correct all the clerical errors as well,” Ms. Jeevan added.

On the non-inclusion of names in the scheme, she said that women from families with members receiving old age pensions under different schemes, and with a family income of more than ₹2,50,000 would not be eligible for the scheme.

Principal Secretary to the government (Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department) Shunchonngam Jatak Chiru; Commissioner of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment V. Amuthavalli; Director of Integrated Child Development Scheme J.U. Chandrakala; Additional Director of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment S. P. Karthikaa; Collector M. Pradeep Kumar and other officials were present.