Minister flags off new bus services

Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar on Sunday flagged off two new suburban bus services to Chennai. Collector P. Rathinasamy presided over the function held at Sendurai. As per the schedule, the bus will depart from Sendurai at 9.30 a.m. and reach Chennai Madhavaram via Nagalkuzhi, Jayamkondam and Virudhachalam. In the return direction, the bus will depart from Chennai Madhavaram at 10 p.m. and reach Sendurai via Vrudhachalam, Jayamkondam and Nagalkuzhi. Another bus will depart from Jeyamkondam at 9.30 a.m. and reach Chennai Kilambakkam via Virudhachalam and in the return direction, it will depart at 9.30 p.m from Chennai Kilambakkam and reach Sendurai via Virudhachalam, Jeyamkondam and Irumpulikurichi.

