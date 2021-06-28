Minister exhorts parents to expose schools demanding full fee

Tiruchi

28 June 2021 20:59 IST

Parents must come forward to lodge complaints against private schools demanding entire fee, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said on Monday.

There must be no hesitation on the part of parents to expose such schools, the Minister told mediapersons while undertaking inspection of schools.

Handing over free textbooks to students, Mr. Mahesh inspected the smart boards, smart classes, noon meal centres, adequacy of toilets and other facilities.

Mr. Mahesh visited the Corporation Primary School at Edamalaipattipudur, the Government Model Girls’ Higher Secondary School at Mannachanallur, and the government schools at Poonampalayam, Venkatachalapuram, Koppampatti and Thuraiyur

At the Corporation Elementary School, Edamalaipattipudur, the Minister himself made the entry in the register for admission of the 100th student for first standard.