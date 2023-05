May 14, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru released a book on the two-year achievements of the DMK government here on Sunday. Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi, M. Sathiya Priya, Inspector General of Police, Central Zone, Karthikeyan, Members of Legislative Assembly, Inigo Irudhayaraj, C. Kathiravan, Stalin Kumar, A. Soundarapandian and others participated. Earlier, Mr. Nehru distributed welfare assistance to beneficiaries.