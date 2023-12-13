Minister distributes welfare assistance to over 500 beneficiaries

December 13, 2023 05:18 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Environment Minister Siva.V. Meyyanathan on Wednesday distributed welfare assistance to the tune of ₹1.05 crore to 551 beneficiaries at a Makkal Thodarpu Mugaam organised by the Revenue and Disaster Management department at Kulanthiranpattu village in Karambakudi taluk in the district. The assistance was given through various government departments.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Meyyanathan said the Makkal Thodarpu Mugaam was being conducted every month by identifying a hamlet to redress the grievances of the general public after obtaining petitions from them. Action would be initiated by the district administration on the petitions given by the general public to solve them speedily.

A monitoring officer had been appointed at the District Collectorate to make sure that necessary action was being initiated by the government department concerned on the petitions sent by the public. The Minister appealed to the public to know about the various welfare schemes through the Makkal Thodarpu Mugaam and get their grievances redressed.

An exhibition was organised on the occasion highlighting the schemes and achievements of various government departments. Pudukottai Collector I.S. Mercy Ramya and officials from all government departments besides representatives from local body participated in the programme, an official release said.