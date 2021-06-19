Tiruchirapalli

Minister conducts surprise inspection in schools

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi has conducted surprise inspections at a few government and aided schools in the city to determine the progress of Plus One admission.

Accompanied by senior officials, Mr. Mahesh on Friday visited Bishop Heber Boys’ Higher Secondary School, Syed Murtuza Boys' Higher Secondary School and Abbot Marcel RC Higher Secondary School and interacted with the head masters about allotment of subject groups for students seeking Plus One admission, building infrastructure and adequacy of toilets.

He also determined the extent of fee collected by the schools from students for self-financed courses.

The Minister advised the school heads to make sure that all teachers got themselves vaccinated against COVID-19.


